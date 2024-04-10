Piper Sandler Lowers Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $205.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by Piper Sandler from $225.00 to $205.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TSLA. HSBC decreased their target price on Tesla from $143.00 to $138.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Tesla from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on Tesla from $224.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Tesla from $267.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Tesla from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.59.

Tesla stock opened at $176.88 on Wednesday. Tesla has a 12 month low of $152.37 and a 12 month high of $299.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $182.77 and its 200-day moving average is $215.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $563.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.04, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 2.39.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,188,215.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,098 shares of company stock worth $38,802,534 over the last three months. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

