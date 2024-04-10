Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) Short Interest Down 94.4% in March

Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a decrease of 94.4% from the March 15th total of 225,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 577,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of BPIRY remained flat at $4.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 87,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,453. Piraeus Financial has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $4.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.59.

Piraeus Financial Company Profile

Piraeus Financial Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Greece and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Piraeus Financial Markets, Other, and NPE Management Unit segments. The company offers saving, current, term, blocked, guaranteed, and other deposits; retail lending products, such as mortgages, consumer, personal, and other retail loans, as well as credit cards; and corporate lending for large corporations, small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as for public sectors.

