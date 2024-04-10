Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) Short Interest Down 94.4% in March

Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a decrease of 94.4% from the March 15th total of 225,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 577,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Piraeus Financial Price Performance
Shares of BPIRY remained flat at $4.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 87,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,453. Piraeus Financial has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $4.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.59.
Piraeus Financial Company Profile
