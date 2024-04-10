Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $38.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 154.69% from the stock’s current price.

PLRX has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.44.

Shares of PLRX stock opened at $14.92 on Wednesday. Pliant Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $30.85. The stock has a market cap of $898.78 million, a PE ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.70 and its 200-day moving average is $15.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 17.72 and a current ratio of 17.72.

In other news, CFO Keith Lamont Cummings sold 9,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $168,526.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 194,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,353,044.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Keith Lamont Cummings sold 9,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $168,526.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 194,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,353,044.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hans Hull sold 9,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $168,612.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,188,738.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,485 shares of company stock valued at $869,857 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 97.3% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $27,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 18.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 144.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. 97.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in phase 2b trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and in phase 2a trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis.

