Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Reduces Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,566 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $560,000. Sather Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,614 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 255.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 382,051 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $28,856,000 after buying an additional 274,548 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CTSH shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kathryn Diaz sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $69,354.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,312 shares in the company, valued at $640,522.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CTSH traded down $1.34 on Wednesday, hitting $70.22. 792,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,405,301. The company has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.55. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $58.09 and a one year high of $80.09.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology service provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

