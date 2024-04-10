Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Sells 475 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 6,692 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 7,819 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 10,144 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 319,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,235,000 after purchasing an additional 20,335 shares in the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CPB. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.38.

Campbell Soup Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Campbell Soup stock traded down $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $43.79. The stock had a trading volume of 584,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,768,481. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.27. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $37.94 and a one year high of $55.88. The stock has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.18% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 57.81%.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

