Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Sells 900 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,379,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,377,000 after buying an additional 905,919 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,610,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,488,000 after buying an additional 104,551 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,458,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,144,000 after buying an additional 1,985,847 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 1,032.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,097,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,060,000 after buying an additional 2,824,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,554,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,009,000 after buying an additional 251,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Service Co. International

In other news, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 45,995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $3,469,402.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,099,922.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Tony Coelho sold 8,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total transaction of $674,740.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,590,270.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 45,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $3,469,402.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 54,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,099,922.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,675 shares of company stock worth $15,066,906 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Stock Down 2.0 %

SCI stock traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $70.55. 130,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,717. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.86 and its 200-day moving average is $65.51. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $52.89 and a 12 month high of $75.97.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 13.11%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on SCI shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Service Co. International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Service Co. International

About Service Co. International

(Free Report)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.