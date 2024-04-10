Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Polar Power Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of Polar Power stock opened at $0.49 on Monday. Polar Power has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $1.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.60. The company has a market cap of $6.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Polar Power

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bard Associates Inc. increased its stake in Polar Power by 802.2% during the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 2,806,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495,000 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Polar Power by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 316,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Polar Power by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 232,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 108,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Polar Power by 5.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

Polar Power Company Profile

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.

