Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Trading Up 4.3%

Shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) traded up 4.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.64 and last traded at $1.63. 256,827 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 3,150,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1.15 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Polestar Automotive Holding UK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.36.

Get Polestar Automotive Holding UK alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Stock Down 1.8 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Polestar Automotive Holding UK

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSNY. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.