PotCoin (POT) Price Reaches $0.0017 on Major Exchanges

PotCoin (POT) traded down 24.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $266,122.06 and approximately $167.73 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 57.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.54 or 0.00139494 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00016174 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00008581 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00000140 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001431 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000018 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

