PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Receives $32.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.67.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet downgraded PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com lowered PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. Finally, Argus raised PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th.

Get PPL alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on PPL

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PPL

PPL Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in PPL during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in PPL during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $27.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.81. PPL has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $29.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPL will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

PPL Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.2575 dividend. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. PPL’s payout ratio is 103.00%.

About PPL

(Get Free Report

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.