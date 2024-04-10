PPX Mining (CVE:PPX) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.06

PPX Mining Corp. (CVE:PPX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 88000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.03. The firm has a market cap of C$38.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.74.

PPX Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Peru. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Igor project that includes four concessions covering an area of approximately 1,300 hectares located in northern Peru.

