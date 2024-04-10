Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Short Interest Up 8,200.0% in March

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 8,200.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Prada Price Performance
Shares of Prada stock remained flat at $15.70 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 124 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,256. Prada has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $16.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.54.
About Prada
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Prada
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Heat Alert: Micron Just Got Named A Must-Own Stock for Q2
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- WD-40 Company Greases the Wheels of Growth and Profits
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- How to Protect your Portfolio Against a Rising VIX
Receive News & Ratings for Prada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.