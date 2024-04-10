PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Announces Earnings Results

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

PriceSmart Price Performance

Shares of PSMT opened at $85.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.52. PriceSmart has a 52-week low of $61.82 and a 52-week high of $85.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 0.92.

PriceSmart Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. PriceSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PSMT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PriceSmart

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in PriceSmart by 175.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,178,000 after acquiring an additional 65,984 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in PriceSmart by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 301,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,806,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in PriceSmart by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in PriceSmart by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in PriceSmart by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 4,881 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

