PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

PriceSmart Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ PSMT opened at $83.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. PriceSmart has a 12 month low of $61.82 and a 12 month high of $84.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.39 and its 200 day moving average is $75.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 0.92.

PriceSmart Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. PriceSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on PSMT shares. TheStreet raised PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PriceSmart

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of PriceSmart by 175.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 65,984 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in PriceSmart by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 301,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,806,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 61.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

