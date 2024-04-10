PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Reaches New 52-Week High on Strong Earnings

Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $86.90 and last traded at $81.51, with a volume of 77334 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.09.

The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

PriceSmart Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. PriceSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on PSMT. TheStreet upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

Institutional Trading of PriceSmart

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSMT. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in PriceSmart by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 492,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,692,000 after purchasing an additional 263,016 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in PriceSmart by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,592,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,281,000 after acquiring an additional 148,758 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PriceSmart by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,319,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,533,000 after acquiring an additional 141,920 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in PriceSmart during the 3rd quarter worth $7,951,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PriceSmart by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 242,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,992,000 after acquiring an additional 104,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Stock Down 2.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.52.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

