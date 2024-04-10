Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME) Receives $16.88 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.88.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PRME. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Prime Medicine from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Prime Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.

PRME opened at $6.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $741.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.70. Prime Medicine has a 12-month low of $5.47 and a 12-month high of $17.20.

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.08). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prime Medicine will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Nelsen purchased 3,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,000,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Prime Medicine by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,889,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,327,000 after buying an additional 1,375,093 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Prime Medicine by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,951,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,700,000 after buying an additional 617,310 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Prime Medicine by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,634,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,676,000 after buying an additional 571,097 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Prime Medicine by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,138,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,805,000 after buying an additional 515,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Prime Medicine by 219.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 605,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,866,000 after buying an additional 415,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address the spectrum of diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

