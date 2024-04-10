Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Given New $260.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PRI. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Primerica from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James lowered Primerica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Primerica from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.20.

Primerica Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of PRI traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $243.68. 29,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,157. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $245.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.85. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.06. Primerica has a 1-year low of $171.81 and a 1-year high of $256.56.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by ($0.02). Primerica had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 20.37%. The business had revenue of $726.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Primerica will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nicholas Adam Jendusa sold 234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.81, for a total value of $58,455.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $24,981. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.41, for a total transaction of $365,115.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 13,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,227,373.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Adam Jendusa sold 234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.81, for a total transaction of $58,455.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $24,981. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,708 shares of company stock worth $1,648,677. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Primerica

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRI. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primerica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Primerica in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Primerica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 74.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Primerica during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primerica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

Featured Articles

