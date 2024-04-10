Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 135,800 shares, an increase of 358.8% from the March 15th total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 261,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Stock Performance
USMC stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.27. 19,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,332. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a one year low of $39.32 and a one year high of $51.79. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.91.
Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1548 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.
About Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF
The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.
