Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 151,000 shares, a growth of 7,450.0% from the March 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days.

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of PSC stock traded down $1.28 on Wednesday, reaching $47.39. The company had a trading volume of 11,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,426. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.33 million, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.19. Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF has a one year low of $37.78 and a one year high of $49.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.75 and its 200 day moving average is $44.29.

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.0964 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 401.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 49,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares during the period.

The Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (PSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is actively managed to invest in small-cap US companies. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. PSC was launched on Sep 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

