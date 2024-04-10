Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 151,000 shares, a growth of 7,450.0% from the March 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days.
Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Stock Down 2.6 %
Shares of PSC stock traded down $1.28 on Wednesday, reaching $47.39. The company had a trading volume of 11,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,426. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.33 million, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.19. Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF has a one year low of $37.78 and a one year high of $49.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.75 and its 200 day moving average is $44.29.
Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.0964 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.
Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Company Profile
The Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (PSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is actively managed to invest in small-cap US companies. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. PSC was launched on Sep 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.
