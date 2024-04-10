Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSCGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 151,000 shares, a growth of 7,450.0% from the March 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days.

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of PSC stock traded down $1.28 on Wednesday, reaching $47.39. The company had a trading volume of 11,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,426. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.33 million, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.19. Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF has a one year low of $37.78 and a one year high of $49.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.75 and its 200 day moving average is $44.29.

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.0964 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 401.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 49,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares during the period.

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Company Profile

The Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (PSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is actively managed to invest in small-cap US companies. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. PSC was launched on Sep 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

