Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Holdings Raised by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jmac Enterprises LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in Prologis by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 314,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,984,000 after buying an additional 7,721 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after buying an additional 8,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 20,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PLD. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.67.

Prologis Price Performance

PLD stock traded down $6.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,254,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,145,773. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.64 and a 52 week high of $137.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.09.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.72%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Stories

