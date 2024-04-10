Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 57,179 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $46,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $980,759,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Prologis by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,643,359,000 after buying an additional 4,729,040 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,205,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Prologis by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,130,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,254,702,000 after buying an additional 2,038,187 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the third quarter valued at about $185,164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLD. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.67.

NYSE:PLD opened at $126.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.64 and a 1 year high of $137.52. The stock has a market cap of $116.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.09.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.72%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

