ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Stock Price Up 2.4%

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.68 and last traded at $8.59. 406,412 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,489,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on PUMP. Benchmark cut ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet cut ProPetro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

ProPetro Trading Up 3.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $929.40 million, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.24). ProPetro had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $347.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ProPetro

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PUMP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProPetro by 8.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,847,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,598 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in ProPetro by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,750,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,536,000 after buying an additional 1,381,397 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ProPetro by 256.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,164,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,761,000 after buying an additional 838,331 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProPetro in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,492,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in ProPetro by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,209,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,847,000 after buying an additional 588,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

