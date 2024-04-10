ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB) Short Interest Up 2,889,900.0% in March

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,890,000 shares, an increase of 2,889,900.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,207,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 7.23% of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ UCYB opened at $41.12 on Wednesday. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.82 and a fifty-two week high of $48.15. The company has a market cap of $4.11 million, a PE ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.16.
ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Dividend Announcement
About ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF
The ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity (UCYB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund provides daily 2x leveraged exposure to a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the global cybersecurity industry. UCYB was launched on Jan 19, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.
