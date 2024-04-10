ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM) Position Increased by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM – Free Report) by 35.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,357 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 449.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000.

ProShares Ultra Russell2000 Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of UWM opened at $37.01 on Wednesday. ProShares Ultra Russell2000 has a fifty-two week low of $25.12 and a fifty-two week high of $41.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.95 and its 200-day moving average is $34.04.

ProShares Ultra Russell2000 Company Profile

The ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (UWM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies. UWM was launched on Jan 23, 2007 and is managed by ProShares.

