Proton (XPR) One Day Volume Hits $957,221.00

Proton (XPR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. One Proton coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Proton has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. Proton has a market cap of $41.62 million and approximately $957,221.00 worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Proton

Proton was first traded on March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 28,750,547,035 coins and its circulating supply is 25,446,924,348 coins. The official website for Proton is xprnetwork.org. Proton’s official message board is xprnetwork.org/news. Proton’s official Twitter account is @xprnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/xprnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Proton Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

