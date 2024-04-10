Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Short Interest Down 86.8% in March

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 86.8% from the March 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Proximus Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BGAOY remained flat at $1.60 on Wednesday. 334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 954. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.73. Proximus has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $2.00.

Get Proximus alerts:

About Proximus

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Domestic, International Carrier Services, and TeleSign segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, internet, and television services to residential customers and small businesses, and ICT services to residential, business, and telecom wholesale markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Proximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.