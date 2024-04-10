Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Short Interest Down 86.8% in March

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 86.8% from the March 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.
Proximus Price Performance
OTCMKTS:BGAOY remained flat at $1.60 on Wednesday. 334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 954. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.73. Proximus has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $2.00.
About Proximus
