Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pulmatrix Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of PULM stock opened at $1.92 on Monday. Pulmatrix has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $3.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.88. The company has a market cap of $7.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PULM. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Pulmatrix by 7.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pulmatrix during the second quarter worth $141,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pulmatrix by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 13,548 shares in the last quarter. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pulmatrix Company Profile

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

