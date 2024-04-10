Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Up 0%

Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) shot up 0% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $54.46 and last traded at $53.81. 523,740 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 4,843,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.79.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PSTG. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup started coverage on Pure Storage in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Pure Storage from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Pure Storage from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Pure Storage in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pure Storage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.72.

The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 310.19, a PEG ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.25.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $789.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.31 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pure Storage news, insider Ajay Singh sold 37,588 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total transaction of $2,012,461.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 380,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,389,852.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Pure Storage news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 36,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total transaction of $1,981,593.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,150.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Singh sold 37,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total value of $2,012,461.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 380,834 shares in the company, valued at $20,389,852.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $90,143,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 24.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,091,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,464,000 after buying an additional 2,807,489 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 5,725.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,614,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,520,000 after buying an additional 1,587,116 shares in the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $36,678,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 61.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,399,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,285 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

