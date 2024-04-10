Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Northland Power Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:NPI)

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Northland Power in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 4th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the solar energy provider will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.51. The consensus estimate for Northland Power’s current full-year earnings is $1.18 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Northland Power’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Get Northland Power alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NPI. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Northland Power from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. CIBC decreased their price objective on Northland Power from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Northland Power from C$35.00 to C$32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Northland Power from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Northland Power from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$32.21.

Northland Power Stock Performance

Shares of TSE NPI opened at C$22.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.58. Northland Power has a 1-year low of C$19.36 and a 1-year high of C$34.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$23.16 and its 200 day moving average is C$22.88.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The solar energy provider reported C($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C($0.92). The business had revenue of C$626.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$614.15 million. Northland Power had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a negative return on equity of 2.09%.

Northland Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently -166.67%.

About Northland Power

(Get Free Report)

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in Canada, Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Colombia, and internationally. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind and solar, as well as natural gas for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.