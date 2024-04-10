Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for IceCure Medical Ltd Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:ICCM)

IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright upped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for IceCure Medical in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 4th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.09). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for IceCure Medical’s current full-year earnings is ($0.28) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for IceCure Medical’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on IceCure Medical from $1.90 to $2.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

NASDAQ ICCM opened at $1.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $57.03 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 0.73. IceCure Medical has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average of $1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. IceCure Medical had a negative net margin of 453.76% and a negative return on equity of 86.96%. The business had revenue of $1.26 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in IceCure Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in IceCure Medical by 1,302.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 26,919 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in IceCure Medical by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 20,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in IceCure Medical by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 0.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IceCure Medical Ltd, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices for cryoablation (freezing) of tumors in the human body. It offers ProSense system, a single probe system for the treatment of breast tumors; and IceSense3 system for ablation indications to urology, oncology, dermatology, gynecology, general surgery, thoracic surgery, and proctology.

