Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Valero Energy Co. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:VLO)

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Valero Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $3.05 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.75. The consensus estimate for Valero Energy’s current full-year earnings is $17.14 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Valero Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $5.02 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.12 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $16.03 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.53 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.64 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.44 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.13 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $12.74 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.76 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.04 EPS.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.62% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on VLO. Raymond James lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.93.

VLO opened at $176.26 on Monday. Valero Energy has a 52 week low of $104.18 and a 52 week high of $184.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.73. The firm has a market cap of $58.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 17.31%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

