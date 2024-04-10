Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Southwest Airlines Co. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:LUV)

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Southwest Airlines in a report released on Monday, April 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now forecasts that the airline will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.95. The consensus estimate for Southwest Airlines’ current full-year earnings is $1.60 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Southwest Airlines’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.82.

Southwest Airlines Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE LUV opened at $29.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.42. Southwest Airlines has a twelve month low of $21.91 and a twelve month high of $39.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.15.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.25. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 374.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 858 shares of the airline’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 914 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 80.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southwest Airlines

(Get Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.