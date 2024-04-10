Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Issued By Zacks Research

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Quest Diagnostics in a report issued on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Research analyst M. Mondal now expects that the medical research company will earn $2.30 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.29. The consensus estimate for Quest Diagnostics’ current full-year earnings is $8.75 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ FY2026 earnings at $10.05 EPS.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays began coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.18.
Quest Diagnostics Trading Up 2.1 %
NYSE:DGX opened at $132.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.31. Quest Diagnostics has a one year low of $119.59 and a one year high of $148.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.51. The stock has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.91.
Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,014,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,917,961,000 after acquiring an additional 636,301 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 12.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,554,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $433,153,000 after purchasing an additional 388,162 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,476,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $479,357,000 after purchasing an additional 62,114 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,632,326 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $362,945,000 after purchasing an additional 18,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,604,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $359,063,000 after purchasing an additional 396,447 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In related news, Director Vicky B. Gregg sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $316,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,904.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Vicky B. Gregg sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $316,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,904.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total value of $83,378.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,071,584.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,150 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,202. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 37.92%.
Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.
