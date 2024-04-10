Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Increased by Analyst

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.82. The consensus estimate for Fifth Third Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.18 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.44.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

FITB stock opened at $36.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.34. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.46 and a fifty-two week high of $37.41.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 43.34%.

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

In related news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $181,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,072,172.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $181,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,072,172.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO James C. Leonard sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total transaction of $971,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 229,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,407,751.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FITB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,343,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,012,472,000 after acquiring an additional 734,403 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,769,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,565,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448,642 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 41,083,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,985,000 after purchasing an additional 10,472,392 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,753,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $842,650,000 after buying an additional 709,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,428,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,117,000 after buying an additional 1,500,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

