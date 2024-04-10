Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) Raised by Zacks Research

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Imperial Oil in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 8th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.99. The consensus estimate for Imperial Oil’s current full-year earnings is $8.33 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Imperial Oil’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.60 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported C$2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.08 by C$0.39. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The company had revenue of C$13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$16.57 billion.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$86.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$97.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$89.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TD Securities downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$87.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$91.92.

Shares of Imperial Oil stock opened at C$98.56 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$86.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$81.19. Imperial Oil has a 12-month low of C$60.19 and a 12-month high of C$99.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.49. The stock has a market cap of C$52.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.27%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

