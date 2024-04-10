Qtum Price Tops $4.89 on Major Exchanges (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 10th. Over the last week, Qtum has traded 17.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Qtum has a market cap of $511.83 million and $242.34 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for $4.89 or 0.00007223 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,431.13 or 0.05072316 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.00 or 0.00068002 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00009940 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00022660 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00016061 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00015634 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00003647 BTC.

Qtum Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.