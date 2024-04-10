Quaero Capital S.A. Has $1.44 Million Stake in Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT)

Quaero Capital S.A. lessened its holdings in Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Free Report) by 34.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,302 shares during the quarter. Atour Lifestyle accounts for approximately 1.5% of Quaero Capital S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Quaero Capital S.A. owned approximately 0.06% of Atour Lifestyle worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATAT. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Atour Lifestyle in the third quarter worth about $6,925,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 157.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 320,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,033,000 after buying an additional 195,493 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 263.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 21,900 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Atour Lifestyle in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,971,000. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Atour Lifestyle by 22.0% in the third quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 376,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after acquiring an additional 67,855 shares during the period. 17.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Atour Lifestyle alerts:

Atour Lifestyle Price Performance

Shares of ATAT traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $18.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,530. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.60. Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.80 and a fifty-two week high of $27.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Bank of America cut their price objective on Atour Lifestyle from $25.00 to $23.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ATAT

About Atour Lifestyle

(Free Report)

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atour Lifestyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atour Lifestyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.