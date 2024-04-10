Quaero Capital S.A. Has $946,000 Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Quaero Capital S.A. grew its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,730 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Quaero Capital S.A.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBA Communications stock traded down $14.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $204.06. 415,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,005,826. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.62. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $185.23 and a fifty-two week high of $267.42. The stock has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.56.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.11 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 18.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.03%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SBAC shares. Bank of America raised SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.38.

In other news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 1,977 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.99, for a total transaction of $430,966.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,549.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

