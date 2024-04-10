Quaero Capital S.A. Makes New $608,000 Investment in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Quaero Capital S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Scorpio Tankers by 167.0% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 254,839 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,494,000 after buying an additional 159,393 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 4,706.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 970,799 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $59,025,000 after acquiring an additional 950,600 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP grew its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 335,949 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,182,000 after acquiring an additional 10,232 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 91,538 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,954,000 after acquiring an additional 13,938 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth $4,844,000. 54.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on STNG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Scorpio Tankers has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Scorpio Tankers Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of STNG stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.61. 475,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,217,022. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.34 and a 12-month high of $74.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.21.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The shipping company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.13. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 40.78% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $336.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scorpio Tankers Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.10%.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 23, 2023, its fleet consisted of 113 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 39 LR2, 60 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 7.2 years.

Further Reading

