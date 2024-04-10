Quaero Capital S.A. Sells 6,076 Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Quaero Capital S.A. decreased its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,076 shares during the period. New Oriental Education & Technology Group comprises about 1.8% of Quaero Capital S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Quaero Capital S.A.’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 306.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of EDU traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.34. 978,682 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,660,236. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.59 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.81. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.70 and a 1 year high of $98.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:EDU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.23). New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $869.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EDU shares. StockNews.com lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EDU

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

(Free Report)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.