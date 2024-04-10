Quaero Capital S.A. Sells 8,762 Shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ)

Quaero Capital S.A. reduced its position in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,762 shares during the quarter. Kanzhun makes up 2.7% of Quaero Capital S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Quaero Capital S.A.’s holdings in Kanzhun were worth $2,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kanzhun in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,089,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kanzhun by 57.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,927,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263,310 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Kanzhun by 14.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,097,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,922 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 114.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,930,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,551 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,144,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BZ shares. TheStreet raised Kanzhun from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Macquarie raised Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kanzhun from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. New Street Research upgraded Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

NASDAQ BZ traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,326,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,303,450. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.40 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.89. Kanzhun Limited has a 1 year low of $12.57 and a 1 year high of $21.32.

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Kanzhun had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $222.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.66 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations.

