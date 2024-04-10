R. W. Roge & Company Inc. Decreases Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. cut its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,795 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 6,376,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,479,000 after acquiring an additional 129,889 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 5,010,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,828,000 after purchasing an additional 190,011 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,381,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,300,000 after purchasing an additional 324,889 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 3,211,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,979,000 after buying an additional 130,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,860,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAI traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.77. 507,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 982,506. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.90. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $24.83 and a twelve month high of $30.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

