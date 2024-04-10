R. W. Roge & Company Inc. Has $654,000 Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF accounts for about 0.4% of R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSV. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IUSV stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.99. 307,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,364. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.13. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $71.27 and a 52 week high of $90.64.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.4397 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.