R. W. Roge & Company Inc. Has $9.90 Million Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. lessened its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 6.4% of R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $9,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 128,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after buying an additional 4,209 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 75,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Guardian Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $3,405,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 323,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,379,000 after buying an additional 23,087 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

SCHX traded down $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.05. 1,188,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,846,238. The firm has a market cap of $39.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.40 and its 200 day moving average is $55.98. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.57 and a one year high of $62.24.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.