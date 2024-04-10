R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Receives “Sector Weight” Rating from KeyCorp

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector weight” rating reissued by investment analysts at KeyCorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim cut their price target on R1 RCM from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup raised R1 RCM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

RCM stock opened at $12.87 on Wednesday. R1 RCM has a 1-year low of $8.87 and a 1-year high of $18.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

In other R1 RCM news, President John M. Sparby sold 10,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $143,959.18. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 265,986 shares in the company, valued at $3,811,579.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in R1 RCM by 81.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 29.6% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,333 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 11.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,159 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. 61.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions for the financial performance and patient experience of health systems, hospitals, and physician groups. It provides operating partnership/end-to-end solutions, which manages multiple aspects of the revenue cycle to realize financial leverage and revenue improvement for hospital and physician customers.

