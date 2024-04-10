Randolph Co Inc Acquires 455 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Randolph Co Inc raised its position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Southern Copper comprises 2.1% of Randolph Co Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Randolph Co Inc’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $16,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCCO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,797,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $594,595,000 after acquiring an additional 756,555 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 200.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,179,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789,376 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,763,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,759,000 after acquiring an additional 835,044 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,660,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $190,832,000 after acquiring an additional 20,053 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Southern Copper by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,848,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,156,000 after buying an additional 43,547 shares during the last quarter. 7.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SCCO. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Southern Copper from $61.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Southern Copper from $63.50 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern Copper has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.83.

Southern Copper Stock Performance

Shares of SCCO stock traded down $0.71 on Wednesday, hitting $115.75. The company had a trading volume of 678,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,871. The firm has a market cap of $89.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Southern Copper Co. has a twelve month low of $64.66 and a twelve month high of $117.86.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 30.85% and a net margin of 24.51%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 101.91%.

Southern Copper Profile

(Free Report)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.