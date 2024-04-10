Randolph Co Inc Boosts Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Randolph Co Inc increased its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the quarter. Randolph Co Inc’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 105.1% during the third quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period.

Shares of MOAT traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.65. 741,657 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.97 and its 200-day moving average is $81.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

