Randolph Co Inc Raises Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Randolph Co Inc boosted its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,816 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for approximately 2.9% of Randolph Co Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Randolph Co Inc’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $21,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 149.0% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS stock traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,229,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,007,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.81. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $64.41 and a 1 year high of $83.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.52.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $93.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. SVB Leerink started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. HSBC started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.44.

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

