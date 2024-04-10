Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Shares Sold by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lessened its holdings in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 51.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,501 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 44,332 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Range Resources by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,339 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 9,972 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 68,702 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Stock Up 1.0 %

RRC opened at $36.20 on Wednesday. Range Resources Co. has a one year low of $23.92 and a one year high of $37.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.92 and its 200-day moving average is $32.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.83.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $941.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.25 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 25.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Range Resources’s payout ratio is 9.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on RRC shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Range Resources from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Range Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on Range Resources from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Range Resources to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

