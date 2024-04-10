Raymond James Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC)

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of OceanaGold in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for OceanaGold’s current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for OceanaGold’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$3.50 target price on OceanaGold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Cormark reduced their target price on OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on OceanaGold from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. CIBC increased their price objective on OceanaGold from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of OceanaGold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.94.

OceanaGold Trading Up 1.5 %

OGC opened at C$3.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$2.75. OceanaGold has a fifty-two week low of C$2.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.49.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$363.94 million during the quarter. OceanaGold had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 8.10%.

OceanaGold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. OceanaGold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other OceanaGold news, Director Paul Benson purchased 44,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,678.00. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OceanaGold Company Profile

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold and copper producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in the United States, the Philippines, and New Zealand. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. OceanaGold Corporation was founded in 2003 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

